Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first IPL title in 2025 beating Punjab Kings in the final. It was the first IPL title for Virat Kohli, who has been playing for RCB for 18 years. One of the stars of Punjab Kings was Priyansh Arya who had a terrific season with the bat. During the ongoing DPL 2025, a journalist interviewed Priyansh Arya and asked Arya, 'Virat Kohli bhaiya ke liye aap khush the? (Were you happy for Virat Kohli?). Priyansh replied with a poker face saying 'nahi, main khush nahi tha' (No, I was not happy). The journalist insisted 'bad me apko laga hoga' (Maybe later you felt happy for him). Priyansh still stuck to his answer saying 'nahi, mai ab tak dukhi hu' (No, I am still sad). It was a straightforward display of competitiveness from Priyansh Arya although his poker-faced replies got fans on floor and they reacted on social media. Angry KKR Fans React After Luvnith Sisodia Hits Four Sixes In Four Balls During Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025, Blames Management For Not Playing Him in IPL (Watch Video).

Priyansh Arya Response to the Questions From Journalist

Anchor: "You were on the losing side in the IPL 2025 final, and you idolize Virat Kohli. Did you feel happy for him?" Priyansh Arya: "No, I didn't." Anchor: "Okay, maybe on that day you'd be sad, but after a few days?" Priyansh Arya: "No, I didn't." 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kFNyiHjySr — ` (@WorshipDhoni) August 19, 2025

'A Competitive Athlete Will Never Be Happy'

A competitive athlete will never be "happy" to lose no matter the circumstances. https://t.co/VVJoLKwW53 — yethukrishnan (@yethu_nair212) August 20, 2025

'Bro Earned Me As A Supporter'

Bro earned me as a supporter today 💀, unlike some gochu praising kohli and dhoni just for views and likes be honest that's it💀 https://t.co/75JxdRqK3B — Cric8ly 🏏 (@MR_Alpha_21) August 19, 2025

'I Respect Arya Even More'

You dont realise the importance of such a good answer do you? As long as he is playing for Punjab he would never ever be happy for losing a final. You lots have seen people dickride dhobi for absolutely no reason and think its a flex. I respect Arya even more after this.(VK fan) https://t.co/xBgRNPpcdL — Rooneyesque (@Rooney84904575) August 19, 2025

'Exact;y How It Should Be'

Exactly how it should be. Hated when some clowns, after crushing the hopes of their own countrymen, were still happy just because their GOAT won a trophy. https://t.co/Owm5C58Ydj — Vishnu 🟡🗨️ (@ThatMalayali) August 19, 2025

'That's Some Skin Man'

That’s some skin man. Such mentality is required from players. https://t.co/aYwNGtkUn8 — CHADHIL (La Pasion guy) (@NotSahil2) August 19, 2025

