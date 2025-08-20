Wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia is having a fantastic season playing for Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA in Karnataka. During the Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Maharaja Trophy match, Sisodia struck Krishnappa Gowtham for four sixes in four balls, that too in the first over. It was an amazing effort and Sisodia gave him team a solid start in a big chase. His performance made KKR fans angry and upset that despite having Sisodia up their ranks, they didn't play him and instead made him sit on bench. KKR had a poor IPL 2025 season where they finished at 8th position. Angry fans took to social media to react on it. Akash Ambani's Old Video of Gesturing 'Career Going Downhill' For Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025 Mega Auction Goes Viral After South African Youngster Scores Century in AUS vs SA T20I Series.

Luvnith Sisodia Hits Four Sixes In Four Balls

Fan Points Out Luvnith Sisodia's Performance

'KKR Management'

'KKR Kept Playing Gurbaz and QDK'

'Each Six From Luvnith Sisodia Asks DJ Bravo'

'KKR Played Gurbaz Ahead of Him'

'Fans to Bolte Bolte Thak Gaye'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)