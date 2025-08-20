Wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia is having a fantastic season playing for Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA in Karnataka. During the Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Maharaja Trophy match, Sisodia struck Krishnappa Gowtham for four sixes in four balls, that too in the first over. It was an amazing effort and Sisodia gave him team a solid start in a big chase. His performance made KKR fans angry and upset that despite having Sisodia up their ranks, they didn't play him and instead made him sit on bench. KKR had a poor IPL 2025 season where they finished at 8th position. Angry fans took to social media to react on it. Akash Ambani's Old Video of Gesturing 'Career Going Downhill' For Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025 Mega Auction Goes Viral After South African Youngster Scores Century in AUS vs SA T20I Series.

Luvnith Sisodia Hits Four Sixes In Four Balls

ತಮ್ಮ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಿಂದ Warriors ಬೌಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಬ್ಬರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ Luvnith Sisodia. 💥 📺 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 | Gulbarga vs Mysore | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ.#MaharajaTrophyOnJioStar #MaharajaTrophy pic.twitter.com/u93LThMBsX — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) August 20, 2025

Fan Points Out Luvnith Sisodia's Performance

KKR's keeping issues might come to an end as Sisodia shines again! ⭐ 37 (13) while chasing 210 runs. 5 x 6️⃣s and 1 x 4️⃣s in his innings. Smashed four consecutive 6s in his first 6 balls vs veteran Gowtham. Should KKR be looking for Sisodia as a possible opening WKB? pic.twitter.com/5T6M7f93yf — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) August 20, 2025

'KKR Management'

'KKR Kept Playing Gurbaz and QDK'

And KKR kept playing Gurbaz and QDK last season 🤣🤣 — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) August 20, 2025

'Each Six From Luvnith Sisodia Asks DJ Bravo'

Each six from Luvnith Sisodia asks Dj Bravo , why did not he played him despite a bad performance from the team🙌🔥https://t.co/NmLKjATULL — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) August 20, 2025

'KKR Played Gurbaz Ahead of Him'

Luvnith Sisodiya hits 4 sixes in first 4 balls of the innings!! And KKR played Gurbaz ahead of him Chewmtiye😂😂 — Shivanshu🦅 (@Godsfavourite30) August 20, 2025

'Fans to Bolte Bolte Thak Gaye'

Fans to bolte bolte thak gye, jab tournament se bahar hone ke baad bhi chance nhi de rhe to hum kya hi kare bhai, ab agle auction me release kar denge isko. Mujhe yaad hai fans isko practice match se hype kar rhe the. https://t.co/pnbLUSf449 — ⚡raúl🔰 Bringback GG to KKR (@FCB_Hollywood) August 20, 2025

