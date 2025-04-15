The Punjab Kings batting line-up trampled badly against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders during the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. No big batter from the PBKS camp could etch a mark against KKR. Be it their captain Shreyas Iyer, who was KKR's title-winning captain from last season, or ace allrounder Glenn Maxwell, or even their valuable prospects, none could score big as wickets fell one after the other. Seeing the helpless PBKS batting side get bundled for only 111 runs, fans took to social media to share hilarious memes. Watch Ramandeep Singh’s Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

6 wickets gone before 80 runs for Punjab Kings Preeti Zinta 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DcYXFSaXbl — First we Post (@firstwepost) April 15, 2025

Finally Harshit Rana Took Revange From Sreyash B cuz He wasn't Loyal For KKR 🙌😂 Harshit On Fire 🔥 #PBKSvsKKR #AmiKKr pic.twitter.com/xvLmLIkIGy — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) April 15, 2025

