Some confusion was created during the IPL 2024 auction at the Coca Cola Arena at Dubai regarding the purchase of uncapped cricketer Shashank Singh, who got sold to Punjab Kings for a base price of 20 Lakh. Immediately after the hammer came down, the PBKS management and owners informed the auctioneer that they want to withdraw the bid because they might have bid for a different player by the same name. Although the auctioneer informed that it was irreversible and cannot be changed. PBKS has now shared a press released confirming that there was definitely a confusion but the target Shashank Singh was always in their list and he was purchased rightly. IPL Auction 2024 Drama! Punjab Kings Accidentally Buy Uncapped Shashank Singh While Auctioneer Denies Reversal.

Punjab Kings Issues Clarification Following Confusion Associated With Purchase Of Shashank Singh

🚨 Official Update 🚨 Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 20, 2023

