Left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera was sold for INR 4.2 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants also showed their interest in Nehal, but the bidding war was won by the Punjab Kings. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Atharva Taide Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 Lakh.

From INR 30 Lakhs to INR 4.2 Crore

Nehal Wadhera is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR Crore 4.2 Crore 👏👏 Base Price - INR 30 Lakh Final Price - INR 4.2 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

