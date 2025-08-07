Purani Dilli 6 (PD) clinched a close victory by 15 runs against the West Delhi Lions (WDL) in the 10th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Thursday, August 7. Batting first, Purani Dilli scored 186-6 in 20 overs. Opener Samarth Seth top-scored with 52 runs off 36 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Dev Lakra played a superb knock of 47 runs. With the ball, Shubham Dubey scalped two wickets for West Delhi. In response, Ayush Doseja slammed a stunning century. The star batter made 101 runs off 54 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. Sadly, his knock went in vain as other WDL batters failed to contribute with the bat as they reached 171-8 in 20 overs as Purani Dilli 6 registered their first victory in the ongoing DPL 2025 season. North Delhi Strikers Beats Outer Delhi Warriors by 19 Runs in Delhi Premier League 2025; Sarthak Ranjan and Bowlers Help NDS Register First Victory in DPL Season Two.

Purani Dilli 6 Secure Close Victory in DPL 2025

