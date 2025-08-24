The Papua New Guinea national cricket team is facing Kuwait national cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait ODI match is being played at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin, Jersey, and it is starting at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode, which will provide Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait live streaming online on its app and website, but only for those who purchase a match pass (19 INR) or tour pass (49 INR). Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: BCCI Congratulates India Test Stalwart As He Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket.

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwait Cricket (@kuwaitcricketofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)