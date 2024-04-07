Quinton de Kock featured in his 100th match in the Indian Premier League during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans game in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The left-hander has been one of the best players from South Africa to feature in the IP after having made his debut in the tournament in 2013. The LSG wicketkeeper-batter has featured for several teams in the competition, the likes of which include Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and also five-time champions Mumbai Indians. However, he had a poor outing on his 100th IPL appearance, scoring just six runs. MI vs DC Memes Go Viral After Mumbai Indians Register First Win of IPL 2024 With 29-Run Victory Over Delhi Capitals.

Quinton de Kock Completes 100 IPL Matches

