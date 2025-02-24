New Zealand national cricket team young sensation Rachin Ravindra achieved an elusive milestone in his international career. The stylish left-handed batter has now slammed the most centuries for his nation in ICC ODI events history. Rachin Ravindra shattered the record of great batter Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Rawalpindi. Rachin Ravindra has scored four hundreds in 11 innings in ICC ODI events for New Zealand. Williamson, on the other hand, has three centuries in 34 innings. During the match against Bangladesh, Rachin Ravindra slammed 112 runs off 105 deliveries, including 13 boundaries while chasing 237 runs. Floodlights in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium Blamed As Rachin Ravindra Suffers Head Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

Huge Feat by Rachin Ravindra!

Another ICC ODI event, another century for Rachin Ravindra! At the age of just 25 he has now scored more centuries at ICC ODI events (4) than any other New Zealand men’s player ✍️ #ChampionsTrophy#CricketNationpic.twitter.com/Mm1BuJeUfT — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2025

First New Zealand Player with Four Centuries in ICC ODI Events

💯 on CWC debut 💯 on CT debut He becomes the first New Zealand player to score four centuries in ICC events! Take a bow, #RachinRavindra 🙌#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #BANvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/LtGbqXzTkj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 24, 2025

