Raghav Goyal is making his IPL debut today in the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Saturday, May 6. The young spinner replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the second innings. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu replaced Maheesh Theekshana for Chennai Super Kings. 'Fastest Ball in Cricket History by A Spinner?' Speedometer Shows Maheesh Theekshana Clocks 152kph During CSK vs IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React.

Raghav Goyal Makes Debut as MI Impact Player

CSK Pick Ambati Rayudu as Impact Player

