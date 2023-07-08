Historical achievement for Afghanistan as they become only the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh as they beat the hosts by massive 142-run margin and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The eky pieces who played a major role in the win are Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (145) and Ibrahim Zadran (100), who scored stunning centuries to take Afghanistan to a mammoth score of 331/9. In return, Bangladesh had an early collapse and only veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim could put up a fight. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman shared three wickets each.

Afghanistan Clinch Historic ODI Series Victory Against Bangladesh

HISTORY - AFGHANISTAN BEAT BANGLADESH IN BANGLADESH IN AN ODI SERIES. Becomes the 2nd team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/Xmf3DGLJts — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 8, 2023

