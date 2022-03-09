Rahul Chahar got married to his girlfriend Ishani on Wednesday, March 9. The India and Punjab Kings leg-spinner shared pictures from his wedding ceremony on Instagram, writing, "Our Happily ever after !!"

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

