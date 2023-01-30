The Men's U19 cricket team of India have dominated the U19 ODI World Cup for the past decade, winning it 3 times out of the 5 editions played. Current Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid along with Prithvi Shaw, who is currently with the Indian squad, led the U19 team to victory in 2018. On the occasion of the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup win of the India U19 Women's Team, Rahul Dravid wishes them on the behalf of the Indian cricket team and also asks Prithvi, who has been part of the process and seen it up close to leave a message for the U19 Women's team. Virat Kohli Congratulates Indian Women’s U19 Team As They Lift Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Rahul Dravid and Prithvi Shaw Wishes India U19 Women's Team

Nice gesture from Dravid to ask Prithvi Shaw to give the congratulatory message to the Women's U-19 team. pic.twitter.com/sUToFqUCwL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2023

