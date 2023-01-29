Indian U19 women's cricket team have created history by lifting the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Having won the toss, India managed to restrict the England team to a below-par total of 68. Then Shafali Verma led Indian team chased down the target within 14 overs, having lost only 3 wickets. Following this, former Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian U19 women's team on Twitter. The caption of Kohli's post reads, "U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph". Rohit Sharma and Others Congratulate Indian Women’s U19 Team As They Lift Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Indian Women’s U19 Team

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

