It was a sight to watch as Samit Dravid went on to prove the statement of 'Like father like son' to be true. Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid played the same copy of the cut shot his father used to play in his days. Samit Dravid went on to show the class and sent the ball through the point to the boundary line during the KSCA XI vs Lancashire cricket match. The video of the same has gone viral over the social media. Mohammed Kaif Blames Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for ICC World Cup 2023 Final Loss Against Australia, Says ‘I Saw the Pitch Change Its Colour’.

Watch Video Here

