Punjab Kings start their IPL 2023 journey with a win in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders as they seal their first victory by 7 runs via DLS method after rain stopped play. Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings batted aggressively with Bhanuka Rajapaksa starring and put on a total of 191 on board. KKR's chase got derailed in the start by losing three quick wickets upfront. But Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell brought KKR back in the game. But he PBKS clawed their way back into the game and as KKR needed 46 runs in 24 balls with three wickets remaining only, rain stopped play and the result fell in favour of Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)