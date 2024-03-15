Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has arrived in Chennai for CSK ahead of their inaugural Indian Premier League 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai Super Kings uploaded a post on their official 'X' handle and welcomed the Indian all-rounder ahead of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. The left-handed Indian all-rounder was part of the Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England. Ravindra Jadeja Declines Support Staff's Order, Showcases Batting Dedication in the Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024

Ravindra Jadeja Arrives In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)