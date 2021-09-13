Rajasthan Royals put out an appreciation post for West Indies' Evin Lewis after his scintillating spell of 102 in just 52 balls during the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Rider in the CPL match 2021. Being the star of the show, Evin led his team to an eight-wicket victory on Saturday. The IPL franchise signed Evin last month as the replacement of Jos Buttler for the second leg of IPL 2021. Meanwhile, RR hailed Evin for his swahsbuckling century and is looking forward to getting the same gusto and power from the Trinidadian cricketer in the UAE.

Check Out Rajasthan Royals' Post for Evin Lewis:

