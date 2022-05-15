Rajasthan Royals (RR) moved a closer to the IPL 2022 playoffs berth with a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Set 179 runs to win, LSG managed only 154. With this win RR move to second spot on the IPL 2022 points table.

