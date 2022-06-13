Rajasthan Royals ensured that they had their share of fun amidst the IPL Media Rights Auction that happened on Sunday and Monday. Taking to social media, they shared a hilarious 'Internet Explorer Meme' which depicted a tweet by the browser, reading, 'Sony to broadcast the first season of the Indian Premier League starting April 1, 2008." This was in reference to speculations about Sony winning the TV rights to broadcast IPL games for the 2023-2027 Cycle. Also, it was a kind of throwback with Sony being the first-ever broadcaster of the league in 2008, whose TV and digital rights are now second-most expensive in the world after the NFL.

See Tweet:

