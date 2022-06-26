Madhya Pradesh are just 108 runs away from lifting their maiden Ranji Trophy title after bundling Mumbai out for just 269 runs at lunch in their second innings. Kumar Kartikeya starred with four wickets while Gaurav Yadav and Parth Sahani scalped two each. For Mumbai, Suved Parkar top-scored with 51 runs.

