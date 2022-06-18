Madhya Pradesh defeated Bengal by 174 runs to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final, on Saturday, June 18. Defending a target of 350 runs, MP bowlers hit the right areas to defeat Bengal. Kumar Kartikeya starred with five wickets as his team made it to the summit clash, where they would be facing Mumbai, who are on course to defeating Uttar Pradesh in the other semifinal.

#RanjiTrophy 2021-22 Final: Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 18, 2022

