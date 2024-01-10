After the South African tour, the Indian cricket team hosts Afghanistan in the first assignment at home in the new year. The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in June, the series will provide an opportunity for both the teams to set their squads for the mega event. Interestingly, this is India’s only T20 series before the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India’s squad sees the return of veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo will be in action for the first time in a shorter format of the game since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England. Deep Dasgupta Reflects on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Inclusion in India Squad for Afghanistan T20I Series 2024.

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be played between January 11 and 17 with the series opening in Mohali. Team India will be without Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. And all eyes will be on Rohit and Kohli. Afghanistan, on the other hand, could miss the services of Rashid Khan even though he has been named in the squad. Rashid is recovering from a lower-back surgery a few months back.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 11 1st T20I 07:00 PM Mohali January 14 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Indore January 17 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Bengaluru

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan.

