Kingston Hawthorn pacer Sen Sathyajith secured victory for his with two “Mankad” dismissals. Sathyajith ran out the final two Casey South Melbourne batters. Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin who was also a center of Mankad controversy in IPL 2019 has reacted to the incident. The speedster later received a 10-game suspension from Victorian Premier Cricket for his on-field conduct.

Oh no really?🙈 did you read further about the incident? — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 24, 2022

Ban For On-Field Conduct

No one can or should be banned for doing the right thing! Hope this settles your course pic.twitter.com/vOuvgzRi9v — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 24, 2022

