Ravichandran Ashwin announced his Test retirement after the India vs Australia third Test match at Brisbane. It was a surprising decision given it came in the middle of the series but the star Indian cricketer made it clear that he took the decision after the home Test series against New Zealand. As he hung up his boots, wishes flooded in from his current and former teammates. Including them were Shubman Gill who shared a post calling Ashwin 'A True Legend' and also pointed out that he will miss facing Ashwin in the nets. Gill also wished him 'happy retirement'. Ashwin replied to the post saying 'Go Well'. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Star Indian Cricketer Gives Farewell Speech in Team India Dressing Room After Announcing International Retirement (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Wishes Happy Retirement to Ravichandran Ashwin

🤗🤗 go well — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 18, 2024

