Ravichandran Ashwin announced his International retirement after the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 at Brisbane ended in a draw. Ashwin has played 107 Test matches for India and scalped 537 wickets. He last played a Test match during the Adelaide pink-ball Test. As Ashwin announced his retirement, he was greeted by the Australian cricketers Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins who wished him luck. He also arrived in the post-match press conference with Rohit Sharma and in the end gave an emotional farewell speech to the Team India dressing room. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Timing of Indian Off-Spinner’s Retirement, Says ‘The Spinner Left India One Short’.

Ravi Ashwin Gives Farewell Speech in Team India Dressing Room

A Legend Bids Adieu to International Cricket 👏👏 Hear what R Ashwin’s parting words were to the Indian dressing room 🎥🔽#TeamIndia | @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/6wtwdDOmzX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

