India national cricket team veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the 15th cricketer to play 200 or more ODI matches for his nation. The all-rounder achieved this historic milestone during Team India's opening match against the Bangladesh national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday. The elite list includes legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 36-year-old made his ODI debut against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Colombo in February 2009. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Bangladesh Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Another Milestone for Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s 200th ODI for India – a milestone that marks years of brilliance, grit, and unmatched dedication. 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/dWSIZFgk0E#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvBAN LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi pic.twitter.com/CDJfs0Qf3W — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)