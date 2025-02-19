India national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team will be locking horns for their first game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is the only second game of the mega event after the campaign opener between Pakistan and New Zealand. The India vs Bangladesh game is also the second game in Group A. Both sides enjoy a high-voltage rivalry for long, especially for the past two decades. However in overall head to head, they are no match. The teams have played in 41 ODIs against each other, where India have been majorly dominant with 32 wins, while Bangladesh have only won eight. Only one game ended with no result. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

Indian cricket team are here after a successful series at home against England, where they whitewashed their former colonizers 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Team India are the only side to be playing all their games in Dubai, amid security concerns, while all other contenders of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be playing in Pakistan for matches not involving India. Bangladesh cricket team are the only side other than Afghanistan to have not played any ODI match recently. They last played an ODI on December 12, 2024, against West Indies.

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, February 20. The weather in Dubai during the game is expected to be a bit warm and dry. There's a slight chance of rain at 0.4 mm for a short time. Otherwise, the weather is expected to be clear. The temperature would span around 22 to 24 degrees Celcius. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai is expected to aid all during the IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game. Initially, the conditions would help the pacers as fresh pitches will be used. However, with the surface fading off, it might be easy for the batters and spinners to progress.

