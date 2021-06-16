Ravindra Jadeja is excited for the Indian women's cricket team will be locking horns against England in a one-off Test match. Ahead of the game, he posted a message on social media and was seen cheering for the Indian women.

Playing Test cricket for the country is always a special feeling. It feels great that we will be able to witness our women's team competing in Test cricket after seven years. I would like to wish the girls goodluck in their game against England. 🇮🇳🙏@BCCIWomen — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) June 15, 2021

