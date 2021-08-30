Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has come forward to gift his Test jersey to Michael Vaughan for charity. The former England cricketer shared an Instagram story in which he thanked Jadeja for the gesture and said, "will make lots of money for a charity." Currently stationed in England for the five-match Test series between India and the hosts, Jadeja has suffered a knee injury and there's no official update about his inclusion in the fourth Test match till now.

Check Out Michael Vaughan's Instagram Story:

Michael Vaughan's Story (Photo Credits: Michael Vaughan/Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)