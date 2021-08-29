Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday, shared a picture of himself in the hospital after undergoing scans on his knee following India's heavy defeat to England in the third Test match at the Headingley Cricket Ground. Taking to Instagram, the all-rounder posted a story with a picture of himself and wrote, "Not a Good Place To Be At."

See the picture here:

Ravindra Jadeja shared this picture from the hospital (Photo credit: Instagram)

