Ravindra Jadeja slams half-century on day 3 of the Intra-squad practice match ahead of WTC 2021 final. BCCI shares a video.

.@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end.@mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3tIBTGsD3L — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)