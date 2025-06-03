The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both teams are eyeing their first title and one is playing a final after nine years and the other is after eleven years. It is a big match and both sides are ready to give their all. Fans flock the stadium in large numbers and the RCB fans were spotted in large numbers with their deep red jersey standing out. RCB Fans Wrap A Car in 'Nimbu and Mirch' to Protect the Team From Bad Omen in Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2025 Against PBKS, Displays 'Anti-Nazar Squad' Placards On It (Watch Video).

RCB Fans Arrive in Large Numbers, Crowd Outside Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB fans have taken over in Ahmedabad. @RevSportzGlobal pic.twitter.com/zQnCtALoap — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 3, 2025

