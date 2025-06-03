Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are yet to win an IPL championship and will look to win it for the first time in their history. Ahead of the match, fans in Bengaluru decorated a car covering with 'nimbu and mirch' (Lemon and chili) to protect Royal Challengers Bengaluru from bad omen. Lemon and chili are assumed as protectors of a thing from 'nazar' (bad omen). That is why the wrapped the car with them and also put 'Anti-Nazar squad' placards on them. Fans Pray for RCB’s Victory in IPL 2025 Final: Bring the Trophy Home Boys, Karnataka Stands With You, Says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Watch Video).

RCB Fans Wrap A Car in 'Nimbu and Mirch' to Protect the Team From Bad Omen

You can’t beat the fandom level of Rcb fans🙇🙇 pic.twitter.com/AsdH2CdmHV — A (@_shortarmjab_) June 3, 2025

