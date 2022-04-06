Funny memes went viral on social media after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a very entertaining contest on Tuesday. Chasing 170 to win, Yuzvendra Chahal, playing against his former side, turned the match in Rajasthan's favour completely but Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed's 67-run stand helped RCB emerge victorious in the end.
Enjoy some of the memes that went viral following RCB's victory!
RR's Special 'Congrats'
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022
Was Thrilling for Sure!
:') Am I right RCB guys?
...
..
- FOLLOW @IndiaKaCricket1 for more
..
...#indiancricket #cricket #cricketlovers #cricketvideos #cricketreels #sports #msdhoni #viratkohli #rohitsharma #funnyvideos #funnyreels #meme #memes #ipl #csk #mumbaiindians #rcb #rcbvsrr #cşk #dhoni pic.twitter.com/UKMFnmyuFs
— India Ka Cricket (@IndiaKaCricket1) April 5, 2022
This One’s Truly Hilarious!
Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal right now #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/DCnrr4YzvR
— Tafsir 🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) April 5, 2022
Was a Blunder Indeed!
RCB didn't retained Yuzi & today Yuzvendra Chahal destroyed their batting lineup
RCB today:#RRvRCB #IPL2022 #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/LAj2unnYZX
— GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) April 5, 2022
Yuzi When He Was Bowling:
Yuzvendra Chahal destroying RCB: pic.twitter.com/nSfLfAzwBG
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 5, 2022
How Are You Feeling KKR Fans?
KKR fans watching DK rn pic.twitter.com/HSI70jBH9B
— Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) April 5, 2022
Dinesh Karthik-RCB’s New AB?
Last year This Year pic.twitter.com/ShplUB3SPq
— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 5, 2022
Haters, Wait a While:
Haters waiting for #RCB to loose 😭 pic.twitter.com/MRNzPrZot3
— Juhi Jain || Memes || #JuhMar stan (@juhijain199) April 5, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)