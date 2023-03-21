Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat as they ended what has been a very disappointing WPL 2023 campaign, with a four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. The Smriti Mandhana-led franchise had already been knocked out of contention for the WPL playoffs and were playing to finish the season on a high, but that did not happen as a poor show with the bat led to their sixth defeat in the tournament. Following this result, RCB funny memes went viral on social media. Take a look at some of them below. Amelia Kerr's All-Round Show Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Four Wickets, Move Back to Top of WPL 2023 Points Table.

'RCB Carrying Points Table'

RCB teams carrying the points table every year from the bottom of the table. #RCBvsMI #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/T5SOtOmrBe — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023

'Haar RCB'

RCB 🤝 HaaRCB pic.twitter.com/ktrGkzWS2q — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 21, 2023

'Kuch Nahi Milega'

The Golmaal Meme!

RCB - GOAT franchise of IPL & WPL Mumbai Indians won the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 💔#Haarcb #RCBvMI #WPL2023 #RCB pic.twitter.com/acwa6Wib4F — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) March 21, 2023

