Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players celebrated hard and cheered loudly for Mumbai Indians after the five-time champions beat Delhi Capitals to help them qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The franchise shared a video of how their players reacted to every moment in the intense game, including the raw emotions and post-match celebrations.

Watch Video:

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

