Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first in this match against Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings have made three changes with Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis and Deepak Hooda making way for Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan and Moises Henriques. Bangalore have opted for an unchanged squad from their win over Rajasthan Royals.

See the toss here:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

