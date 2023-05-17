While batting on 49 runs of 42 balls against MI, LSG captain Krunal Pandya decided to walk off the pitch. He looked visibly in discomfort as he was having some cramps in the hot and humid conditions of Lucknow and having to take lots of singles and doubles in a big ground where boundary hitting was difficult. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was following the game, anticipated it as a tactical move of 'Retiring Out' as Ashwin once did in game in 2022, where he just retired out to give opportunity to the batters following to hit the ball as he couldn't. Krunal was also batting slower than the regular rate and this made Ravichandran Ashwin think of the possibility and he took to twitter to share his thoughts.

Ravi Ashwin Anticipates Tactical Decision From Krunal Pandya

