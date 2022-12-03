Ricky Ponting opened up on facing a heart scare while commentating during the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test in Perth on Friday, December 2. Ponting was rushed to the hospital but has recovered and resumed his commentary duties today. Speaking about experiencing chest pain, he said, "I mentioned to JL who was commentating with me that I'd had these pains in my chest ... 10 or 15 minutes later I was in the hospital getting the best treatment I possibly could." He shared the video on his social media and once again thanked former Australia coach and friend Justin Langer for helping him out in that situation. "I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning," Ponting wrote. What is Impact Player Rule in IPL? Know All About BCCI’s New Substitute Feature in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2023 Season

Ricky Ponting Opens up on Experiencing Heart Scare:

I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning. Ready for a good day of Test cricket after missing the best part of yesterday. https://t.co/w98EUZCS8E — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)