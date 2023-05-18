Rilee Rossouw won the Man of the Match award in the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on May 17. The South African played one of his best knocks in T20 cricket, scoring his first half-century of the Indian Premier League. He batted with aggression right from the outset, scoring 82 runs off only 37 balls with six fours and six sixes. 'Don't Want a Wicket?' Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Dropped Catches and Missed Run Outs During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Rilee Rossouw Wins Man of the Match Award

