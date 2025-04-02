After Virat Kohli during IPL 2024, Rinku Singh has now been spotted taking cricket bats from another India national cricket team batter Rohit Sharma. The moment when Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma is giving his bat to Rinku Singh has been shared on MI's official social media handles. In the video, another MI batter Tilak Varma was seen revealing that the Kolkata Knight Riders star sneaked into the Mumbai Indians dressing room to get Hitman's willow after the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match, which MI won. Another KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi also took a bat. Funny Memes and Jokes On Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Other KKR Players Went Viral After They Suffered Crushing 8-Wicket Loss Against MI in IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma Gives Bat to Rinku Singh:

