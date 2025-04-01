Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered an eight-wicket thrashing defeat against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The defending champions were bundled out for 116 runs after their batters surrendered against debutant Ashwani Kumar's brilliant bowling. The debutant took a four-wicket haul and blew away Kolkata's batting attack. The star-studded batting attack of Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Ajinkya Rahane failed to score runs on the board. After their thrashing defeat, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Ashwani Kumar Bowling Video Highlights: Watch Mumbai Indians Debutant Taking Four-Wicket Haul During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Funny Meme on Rinku Singh

Hilarious

Rinku singh trying hard to get back his form pic.twitter.com/ypEYsv9Hm8 — Aumbeti Roydo (@roydoaumbeti) March 31, 2025

Lol

Andre Russell v Ashwani Kumar. Fantastic debut from Ashwani, well done 👏🏻 #MIvKKR#IPL2025pic.twitter.com/ZMs9Oy2dEO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 31, 2025

KKR Fans Right Now

KKR fans trying to understand why KKR management bought Venkatesh Iyer for 23.75 and let go Phil Salt and Starc- pic.twitter.com/CssgexVfHp — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 31, 2025

Shreyas Iyer to KKR

Shreyas Iyer staring at KKR like, Venkatesh Iyer over me at ~24 Cr? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/rvDkda1ngy — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 31, 2025

Please Comeback Gambhir

Oops

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)