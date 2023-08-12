The fourth T20I between India and West Indies saw Indian spinner, Kuldeep Yadav producing a spinning masterclass to dismiss two West Indies batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in just his first over of the spell. He got both wickets successively. It can be said that it was just another replica performance as during the first T20I also Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal achieved the same feat.

Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell In One Over

Two wickets in the 1st over of the spell! Chahal in 1st T20I Kuldeep today 💪#WIvIND #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Vos81nSMbx — FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023

