India national cricket team star batter Rishabh Pant became the second fastest player as wicketkeeper to reach the landmark of 3000 runs in Test cricket. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this feat during the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 20. Rishabh Pant is also the second wicketkeeper-batter after the great MS Dhoni to complete 3000 runs in Test cricket for Team India. Shubman Gill Becomes Fourth Indian Player To Score Hundred on Indian Test Captaincy Debut, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Second Fastest to 3000 Test Runs as Wicketkeeper

Fastest to 3000 Test runs as Wicketkeeper ◎ 63 inns: Adam Gilchrist ◉ 76 inns: Rishabh Pant ◎ 78 inns: Andy Flower ◎ 78 inns: K Sangakkara pic.twitter.com/MjTqx1KKk4

— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) June 20, 2025.

