Rishabh Pant battled out a tough session in the morning on Day 4 of the India vs England first Test 2025 at the Headingley. Alongside KL Rahul, he put a hold on his instinctive shots and played out the session. He tried his shots a couple of times but they were turning out to be too risky for comfort. But with Pant out on the crease, he won't allow himself to be bored. That is why while leaving a ball of Chris Woakes, Pant brought out his antics and showed mannerism similar to Steve Smith. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. 'Itne Tameez Se Khelne Ke Chakkar Me..' Rishabh Pant Heard Making Hilarious Comments On Stump Mic While Batting During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Brings Out His Antics!

