There is never a moment where Rishabh Pant is out on the crease and the moment goes dull. Whenever he is out on the field, be it batting or wicketkeeping, he keeps chirping and some memorable quotes come through the stump mic for the fans. While batting during the India vs England first Test 2025 at Headingley, first Pant apologises to Chris Woakes for stopping him in his run up saying 'sorry Woakesy'. Then he tells non-striker KL Rahul 'Pakki hui ball, itni tameeze se khelne ke chakkar me, choot rahi hai' (Hittable balls getting missed out in attempt to play respectfully). Fans loved his comments and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Tumbles! Watch Star Indian Batter Getting Narrowly Saved After Failing to Execute Falling Sweep During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Video Inside).

Rishabh Pant Heard Making Hilarious Comments

“Sorry, Woakesy!” 😅 Just Rishabh-Panti things — mischief, mind games & masti! 🎭🎙 Pant’s hilarious banter with Woakes is peak Test entertainment — and yes, it's all in good humour. 🫶 ICYMI, watch this golden moment from Day 4 unfold!#ENGvIND 1st Test Day 4 LIVE NOW Streaming… pic.twitter.com/Id3pUayxUY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)