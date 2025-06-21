India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant slammed his seventh century in Test cricket. Rishabh Pant achieved this feat during the second day of the ongoing first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 21. The stylish left-handed batter achieved the glorious three-figure mark in just 146 deliveries. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Stuart Broad Says India Scoring Beyond 550 Could Take First Test Away from Ben Stokes-Led England at Headingley.

Seventh Test Century for Rishabh Pant!

HUNDRED for Vice-captain Rishabh Pant! 🫡 His 7th TON in Test cricket 👏👏 4⃣0⃣0⃣ up for #TeamIndia in the 1st innings 👌👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#ENGvIND | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/IowAP2df6L — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)