Rishabh Pant scored his first ODI hundred during the 3rd OD between India and England on Sunday, July 17 at Manchester. The left-hander has been mighty impressive in his 106-ball knock, that also included 10 fours and two huge sixes.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)