Rishabh Pant is currently out of action after injuring himself in an accident and is undergoing his recovery. Amidst that, a twitter user shared video of his child playing cricket in the living room. In the video the child was spotted batting left handed and crunching some shots. The boy was also seen saying his favourite cricketer's name as Rishabh Pant. The user asked Pant to wish the boy named Ayan, happy birthday as he turned 6 on Monday. Pant, well known for his popularity with the fans, showed an adorable gesture as he replied and wished Ayan on his special occasion and made it more special.

Rishabh Pant Makes Young Fan’s Birthday Special

Happy birthday Ayan . Have a great year 😊😊🎂🎂 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)